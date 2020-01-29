Man survives electrocution after falling into hole in Sandton

A man was found electrocuted in a hole on Woodmead Drive, Sandton, on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said he fell into the open hole, with “exposed wires”, on Monday evening.

The man was found alive at about 6am on Tuesday.

He sustained burns to his leg and arm.

The man was removed from the hole by fire and rescue services and transported to hospital for treatment.