Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight endorses Ramaphosa for second term

Ndlovu sings praises of president during visit to province

The convener of the ANC Mpumalanga provincial task team (PTT) Mandla Ndlovu has thrown the province's support behind President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as leader of the governing party.



Speaking during Ramaphosa's visit in Ehlanzeni region to talk to branches of the ANC, Ndlovu pleaded with Ramaphosa to accept a nomination for second term. ..