Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight endorses Ramaphosa for second term
Ndlovu sings praises of president during visit to province
The convener of the ANC Mpumalanga provincial task team (PTT) Mandla Ndlovu has thrown the province's support behind President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as leader of the governing party.
Speaking during Ramaphosa's visit in Ehlanzeni region to talk to branches of the ANC, Ndlovu pleaded with Ramaphosa to accept a nomination for second term. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.