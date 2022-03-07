South Africa

Former Scorpion accused of attempted bank robbery requests legal aid

07 March 2022 - 15:16
A former Scorpions investigator, Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, is accused of attempting to rob a bank at Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria. Archive image.
A former Scorpions investigator, Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, is accused of attempting to rob a bank at Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria. Archive image.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A former Scorpions investigator accused of a 2019 attempted bank robbery is set to make a formal bail application soon, after applying for legal aid.

Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, also known as Mossie Mostert, appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.

Mostert is accused of attempting to rob a bank at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria in September 2019.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Mostert opted for a legal aid attorney on Monday.

She said the matter has been postponed for a formal bail application on a date to be arranged.

Moster was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob an Absa bank, threatening the teller with what police later discovered was a fake bomb.

TimesLIVE

Capitec denies owing aggrieved client

Capitec Bank says it does not owe money to its Gauteng client who had claimed to be owed more than R13,000 for a deposit he had paid to hire a car ...
News
11 hours ago

Here’s how you can join Gift of the Givers and other charities in helping those in Ukraine

Want to donate to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine? Here's how you can help.
News
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?