Joburg TVET extends study applications
'Extension in line with NSFAS extending its own deadline'
The Central Johannesburg TVET College (CJC) has extended applications for Level 2 National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses to close on January 18.
Speaking on behalf of the institution, marketing and communications manager Lerato Mogorosi said the decision to extend the application period was taken after National Student Financial Aid Scheme extended its application dates for student financial aid.
“The extension of applications coincides with that of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which is set to close on 21 January 2022,” she said.
CJC will also assist the NCV walk-in applicants who have not yet applied for NSFAS with the applications process thereof.
Mogorosi said NCV is a qualification offered at TVET Colleges at levels 2, 3 and 4 of the National Qualifications Framework.
“The levels are equivalent to grades 10, 11 and 12 with the duration of each level totaling to one calendar year,” said Mogorosi.
The college said the extension of the applications by CJC was aimed at providing an opportunity for students who wish to specialise in a particular vocational field. NCV courses are offered at the following campuses:
• Alexandra: Engineering and related design – motor and welding
• Ellispark: Civil engineering and building construction, engineering and related, design – electrical, engineering and related design – fitting and turning, engineering and related design – motor or welding as well as drawing office practice.
• Langlaagte: Office administration, finance, economics and accounting, business management and marketing management.
• Smit Street: Hospitality.
• Troyeville: Information and communications technology.
Mogorosi said anyone who has passed grades 9, 10 or 11 is eligible to apply. All applications can be done online at www.cjc.edu.za. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only a limited number of walk-ins will be allowed.
All application enquiries can be sent to registration@cjc.edu.za.
