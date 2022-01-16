Joburg TVET extends study applications

The Central Johannesburg TVET College (CJC) has extended applications for Level 2 National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses to close on January 18.

Speaking on behalf of the institution, marketing and communications manager Lerato Mogorosi said the decision to extend the application period was taken after National Student Financial Aid Scheme extended its application dates for student financial aid.

“The extension of applications coincides with that of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which is set to close on 21 January 2022,” she said.

CJC will also assist the NCV walk-in applicants who have not yet applied for NSFAS with the applications process thereof.

Mogorosi said NCV is a qualification offered at TVET Colleges at levels 2, 3 and 4 of the National Qualifications Framework.

“The levels are equivalent to grades 10, 11 and 12 with the duration of each level totaling to one calendar year,” said Mogorosi.