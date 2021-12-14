‘Millionaire NSFAS student’ will only hear verdict in 2022

Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, who erroneously received more than R14m in her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), will only know the verdict in her theft trial next year.

The case was set down for judgment in an East London courtroom on Tuesday, but the case could not proceed because the presiding officer was sick, reported AlgoaFM. DispatchLIVE reported the case will resume in February.

Mani is accused of theft after she allegedly spent more than R800,000 of the R14m. The amount was credited to her in June 2017. Mani was an accounting student at the time and was only entitled to receive R1,400.

Within two hours of the accidental transfer, Mani allegedly spent R20,000 on cigarettes and alcohol, according to a previous report on the case.

Another 2017 report said she allegedly doled out favours to friends who slugged back shots of whisky — the kind that costs R700 a bottle. She and her posse allegedly swaggered around wearing expensive weaves and showed off iPhone 7s and other signs of success until the bubble burst.