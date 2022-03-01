DA wants Pandor to state SA's official position on Russia-Ukraine crisis

The DA wants the government to state on record its official position on the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, amid reports of differences in the higher echelons of the state.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube has written to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, asking to be allowed to pose an urgent question to international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor on Wednesday afternoon, when security cluster ministers are scheduled to answer MPs’ oral questions in the National Assembly.

Gwarube said her request came in the wake of the confusion caused by the competing positions of various members of the executive over the past week.

“I write to you in terms of National Assembly Rule 141 to request that you allow me to put an urgent question to the minister of international relations and co-operation ... to establish the official position of the government on the unfolding crisis surrounding the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation during the oral question session scheduled for tomorrow.

