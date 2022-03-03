Learning resumes at Umlazi school after 'surplus' teachers cause chaos

Normality returned to Umlazi Comprehensive Technical High School (ComTech) in the south of Durban as teaching and learning resumed on Thursday after three days of chaos forced its closure.

The school was closed since Monday as parents blocked access, calling for the department to fix the issue of surplus teachers who refused to be deployed to other schools and caused chaos.

The stand-off continued until Wednesday when the provincial education department announced it had terminated the contracts after the teachers refused to accept the decision to move, even after “all avenues to persuade them to move” were exhausted.

According to the department, the surplus teachers who refused deployment were given 24 hours to report for duty at their designated schools but some refused.

“Unfortunately a decision to terminate their services has been reached and they are no longer welcome to come to Umlazi ComTech,” the department said in a statement.