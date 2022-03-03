Yet another delay in the murder case of Stabus bus driver 'killed by taximen'
The case against eight people accused of killing of Stabus driver Neho Motaung has been postponed yet again.
The postponement is to allow the control prosecutor to decide whether the matter will be heard in regional court in Lenasia where it is currently based, or Protea in Soweto.
Last month, magistrate Maggie van der Merwe gave a final postponement to the matter to allow the director of public prosecution to make a decision as to whether the case should sit in the regional court or the high court as the accused faced serious charges.
Lawyers representing the accused indicated that if the matter was not getting resolved they would be left with no choice but to make representation for the case to be struck off the roll.
On Thursday, prosecutor Tumelo Maunye informed the court that the decision has finally been made for the matter to be heard in the regional court. What is then left is for the control prosecutor to give direction as to whether it should be heard in the regional court in Lenasia or in Protea.
Maunye indicated that he was keen to have the matter prosecuted by him as he had been involved in many cases related to taxi violence. “Can I please be given time to discuss the matter with the control prosecutor and the senior prosecutor,” he said.
Motaung, 58, was killed on the morning of October 6 2020 in Lawley, southern Johannesburg, while he was ferrying passengers to work and other destinations. He was shot in the back and set alight by men who pretended to be passengers. Commuters in the bus had to break windows and jump out to escape the blaze.
Stabus blamed the attack on the taxi industry, saying operators had been intimidating drivers for taking train commuters that had been stranded after train services were stopped in the area. Four days after Motaung’s killing, a local community leader who wanted buses to take commuters in the area was also shot and wounded.
Jackson Baloyi, Eugene Englishman, Sipho Dlamini, Donald Mothebeki, Lawrence Ntengemntu, Philemon Likhuru, Tsiphile Nongwaxa Lima and Funeka Christina Dlamini were arrested and are all out on R3,500 bail.
The seven men and a woman are facing charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, intimidation, malicious damage to property and conspiracy to commit murder. Some of the accused are taxi drivers.
The state has already indicated that it is ready for trial.
Motaung’s daughter, Matshidiso Motaung, said the long wait is taking a toll on the family.
“Nothing has been progressing in this court. There has been countless postponement for too long. We don’t know what to do now. We’ve been coming here so many times. It would be better if they took this case to another court. We want closure as a family,” she said.
