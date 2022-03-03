Yet another delay in the murder case of Stabus bus driver 'killed by taximen'

The case against eight people accused of killing of Stabus driver Neho Motaung has been postponed yet again.

The postponement is to allow the control prosecutor to decide whether the matter will be heard in regional court in Lenasia where it is currently based, or Protea in Soweto.

Last month, magistrate Maggie van der Merwe gave a final postponement to the matter to allow the director of public prosecution to make a decision as to whether the case should sit in the regional court or the high court as the accused faced serious charges.

Lawyers representing the accused indicated that if the matter was not getting resolved they would be left with no choice but to make representation for the case to be struck off the roll.

On Thursday, prosecutor Tumelo Maunye informed the court that the decision has finally been made for the matter to be heard in the regional court. What is then left is for the control prosecutor to give direction as to whether it should be heard in the regional court in Lenasia or in Protea.