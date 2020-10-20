Industry must embrace black heritage in rich tapestry

Challenges hinder recognition of black-owned wine brands

Black female entrepreneurs in SA are bringing groundbreaking aesthetic in the wine industry while also fighting for black heritage and economic recognition in the wine scenery.



Although black-owned wine brands are gradually increasing, there are still challenges that hinder transformation and brand recognition such as race issues and male dominance, including the recent outcry by black women who marched to parliament to protest against economic exclusion and demand action from agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza...