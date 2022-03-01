WATCH LIVE | Riky Rick laid to rest in intimate funeral

Family, friends and industry colleagues of rapper Riky Rick will say their final goodbyes on Tuesday at a private funeral ceremony in Johannesburg.

The family of the rapper, whose real name was Rikhado Makhado, confirmed his death last Wednesday. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, they asked for privacy and prayers.

“The family of SA artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Rikhado Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.”

A memorial service for the hitmaker will follow on Friday March 4.

The hip-hop fraternity has been hit the hardest with many rappers lauding Riky for his pioneering spirit, fashion and street cred that opened doors for upcoming MCs.

Riky Rick burst into mainstream fame with his platinum certified Family Values in 2015 after making a name for himself and asserting his influence in SA hip-hop culture for several years behind the scenes.

One of his greatest achievements, in addition to his music legacy, is the establishment of Cotton Festival, which was due to make a comeback in 2022 after taking a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.