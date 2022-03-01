Letters

The ANC keeps on failing us all

By READER LETTER - 01 March 2022 - 11:09
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/ DAILY DISPATCH

It is mind-numbing that our country is being run virtually at every level – from federal to local, by a political cabal of miscreant, inept, kleptocrats who have singlehandedly placed SA on the verge of financial collapse and the population keeps on voting for them by the millions. Are we a nation of idiots?

Can it be said that we deserve the collapse of the state as reflected by the burst pipes, leaking sewerage, sporadic electricity, third world roads, collapsed government services, the worst education results on the planet, and unemployment verging on 50%, the list is endless. Yes, we do deserve to get what we voted for, so don’t protest and march and toyi-toyi. We are getting exactly what we voted for.

The same ANC can’t even manage its own political house in the guise of Luthuli House, their headquarters in Johannesburg. They must have a budget of a few hundred millions and they have allowed their own politicos and cadres to self-ingest their own organisation. It defies the imagination, but it couldn’t happen to a more worthy organisation. Viva ANC, viva!

SA is on borrowed time and at the end of the road as long as the ANC continues to govern. It is time the South African electorate woke up and smelt the coffee, or diarrhoea, depending on the case. We cannot afford to continue under the mis-government of the ANC.

Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North, Johannesburg

