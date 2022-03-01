Kidnapped businessman rescued unharmed as police swoop on house in Lenasia South

Vereeniging businessman Zaheer Asmal was rescued unharmed in an intelligence-driven operation by police on Monday night after allegedly being kidnapped at his business on Friday.

Three suspects were arrested and face charges relating to kidnapping and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said in the past week the national crime intelligence anti-kidnapping task team had arrested eight suspects linked to kidnappings in which ransom demands were made.

Mathe said just before midnight on Monday, the task team led a multidisciplinary operation involving the police special task force and the Johannesburg metro police department assisted by private security.

“The team swooped in at three identified addresses, one in Lenasia South where the victim was found unharmed. At this address, police arrested the owner of the property, a 70-year-old Mozambican national,” she said.

Mathe said at the second address in Ennerdale police found a dark grey Toyota Hilux and fake registration plates which were used in the commission of the alleged crime.

“One suspect, a Malawian national, was arrested. When police arrived at the third address in Roodepoort, they were met with gunfire. Fortunately, none of the task team members sustained injuries. One suspect, a South African national, was arrested. One unlicensed firearm was seized,” said Mathe.

Mathe said the South African national is facing additional charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE