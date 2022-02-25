South Africa

Plane crashes near Lanseria International Airport

By TimesLIVE - 25 February 2022 - 10:47
This light aircraft crashed near Lanseria International Airport on Friday morning.
This light aircraft crashed near Lanseria International Airport on Friday morning.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A pilot had a lucky escape on Friday after a light aircraft crashed near Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded just after 10am and found the wreckage of the small aircraft in a field.

“The pilot and only occupant was found on the scene and treated for moderate injuries,” said the service.

Emer-G-Med said investigations will be conducted by aviation authorities.

TimesLIVE

Two hurt as light aircraft crashes in Table Mountain National Park

Two injured people were taken to hospital after their light aircraft crashed near Cape Point on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Pilot rushed to hospital after light aircraft crashes into KZN maize field

The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate what caused a light aircraft to crash into a maize field in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?
No SOE bail outs without justification as finance minister takes 'tough love' ...