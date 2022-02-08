Pilot rushed to hospital after light aircraft crashes into KZN maize field
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will investigate what caused a light aircraft to crash into a maize field in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Tuesday.
Midlands Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Roland Robertson said the incident took place at about 10am in Merrivale, near Howick.
“Crews found a plane had crashed into a maize field with the pilot out of the wreckage.”
Paramedics stabilised the injured 54-year-old pilot on the scene.
“He was transported to Life Hilton Hospital for further care and treatment, where he is in a stable condition.
“The CAA and local authorities were alerted and will investigate the cause of the crash.”
TimesLIVE
