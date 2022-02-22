Farm manager denies seeing or trying to run over farmworker

The state has accused Limpopo farm manager Mark Scott-Crossley of intending to kill a farmworker after he allegedly became enraged after an altercation.

Prosecutor Erick Mabapa put it to Scott-Crossley in the Lenyenye magistrate's court in Limpopo on Monday that he didn't lose control of his Jeep but intentionally aimed it at Silence Mabunda, 37, whom he allegedly ran over and broke his cellphone.

“I tell you that you didn't lose control of your car but you wanted to kill Mabunda and you failed. You even failed to call the police and the reasons are known to you,” Mabapa said.

The state alleges that Scott-Crossley ran over Mabunda in what appeared to be a racially motivated altercation around Hoedspruit, Limpopo, in 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Mabapa said Scott-Crossley had failed to control his anger on the day of the incident.

However, Scott-Crossley denied this, emphasising that he lost control of the car and it was a mistake on his part.

Defence lawyer Karl van Tonder told the court that three journalists who had initially interviewed Mabunda would be called to testify.

“We have called in three reporters to testify because part of the evidence led in court is what Mabunda told the journalists. There has been various versions of the incident in the media,” he said.

Magistrate Carol Hownana postponed the matter for Tuesday to allow the defence to re-examine the state cross-examination and for new witnesses.