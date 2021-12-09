Scott-Crossley rebuked for using foul language in court

Temperamental attempted murder accused Mark Scott-Crossley was on Thursday rebuked for using foul language in court.

The ex-convict is on trial at the Lenyenye magistrate's court for attempted murder and malicious damage to property after he allegedly knocked down a farmworker Silence Mabunda and broke his phone in a suspected racial altercation in Hoedspruit in 2016.

In his defence, Scott-Crossley told the court that it was "bloody impossible" for him to have knocked down Mabunda.

Magistrate Carol Honwana interrupted Scott-Crossely and ordered him to refrain from using unacceptable language.

"Wait for me to speak, let's respect the court. We don't use any foul language, it is unacceptable," she said.

Honwana further told Scott-Crossley to ask the court to adjourn if he felt overwhelmed.

"If you are angry, ask the court to adjourn so you can cool down," said Honwana.

Scott Crossley immediately apologised for his behaviour.

"My apologies, I just wanted to ask how was it possible that I hit Mabunda," he said.

He further blamed several state witnesses for creating fake stories about the incident.

Scott-Crossley was on the stand for the second day.

Scott-Crossley who did the talking more than his lawyer Karl van Tonder reiterated his stance that Mabunda was not severely injured.

"I read a report from the Tintswalo Hospital where Mabunda was treated [for] his injuries and it said he sustained a less pain on the affected leg. Some of the witnesses said they saw Mabunda climbing a bakkie by himself on the day of the accident," he said.

The lion farmer was again reprimanded for deviating from answering what has been asked in court.

"I'm lost, I requested you to comment on the witness's evidence not to talk about other things," said Honwana.

Honwana asked Scott-Crossley what was his comment on the evidence of one Mr Mahlangu who told the police that he saw him knocking down Mabunda in his Jeep.

"I don't know where I'm going with this either my lady," he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the court proceedings, Mabunda said he was happy that Scott-Crossley had completed evidence by his lawyer.

"I will be happier when the state start to cross-examine because that's where the truth will come out. I'm optimistic that the court will find him guilty," he said.