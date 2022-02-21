South Africa

Parents divided over bussing kids from overcrowded school

More than 2,300 pupils likely to be at home missing classes

By Dimakatso Modipa - 21 February 2022 - 07:37

As today marks the beginning of the third week since schooling was disrupted at overcrowded Kutumela Molife primary, parents are divided on the decision to shut it down completely.

On February 9, following a few days of disrupted learning after parents removed their children from the school over issues of overcrowding and fear of the spread of Covid-19, parents forced the school to shut its  doors...

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
