Flooding uproots scores of Ivory Park residents
Joburg promises to help rebuild houses swept away
Residents of an informal settlement in Ivory Park, Tembisa, who were displaced after flash floods a few days ago, have told of how they have sought refuge at a local church.
The Lusaka View informal settlement residents lost all their belongings after their shacks were washed away by floods on Friday...
