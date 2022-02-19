South Africa

UKZN closes Howard College campus fearing safety of staff, students

By TIMESLIVE - 19 February 2022 - 08:50
No staff or students will be permitted to enter Howard College Campus. File photo.
No staff or students will be permitted to enter Howard College Campus. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) decided to shut down its Howard College campus on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff and students.

The decision was taken after considering the situation on campus when groups of individuals gathered outside gate 1.

“The effect of the decision is that, until further notice, no one will be allowed to enter campus. This applies to all individuals including staff and students who are in possession of valid university access permits,” the institution said in a message to staff and students.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff, students and property.”

Staff members who were on campus were advised to leave.

The university condemned “all attempts to destabilise the institution”.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that academic activities were suspended on Monday after protests. Normah Zondo, UKZN’s corporate relations executive director, said at the time that decision was taken after “incidents of violence and intimidation” reported at some of their campuses on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

UKZN suspends academic programme after violent protests

The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended academic activities on Monday after protests and alleged assaults at campuses.
News
4 days ago

Beware of these fake courses! — UKZN warns prospective students of enrolment scam

If someone offers you a slot on the university's Primary Health Care Programme (PHC) and Bachelor of Nursing Advanced Practice Programme (BNAP) ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | UKZN students continue fiery protest over list of demands

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has condemned alleged violence and destruction of property after fresh protests broke out at its campuses.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime