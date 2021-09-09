UKZN first African university to get international town-planning award

A University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) town planning professor has put the institution on the world map after she was awarded an international accolade for her work in town planning.

The university became the first one in Africa to receive honorary bronze membership by the International Society of City and Regional Planners (Isocarp), which has been in existence for 57 years. The bronze membership, which was awarded to Prof Hangwelani Magidisha-Chipungu, includes three years of free membership to Isocarp.

Magidimisha-Chipungu from the school of built environment and development studies within the college of humanities, considers obtaining this membership as “a reflection of the institutional support of the university which over the years endorsed partnerships for future growth with members of Isocarp”.

“In this regard, it symbolises a new chapter in the growth of the discipline as it positions itself for an international platform. More so, it is an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the school and the college at large, thus contributing to the new era for a global audience.

“This is a symbolic gesture of honour for me in the discipline of town and regional planning. It comes at a backdrop of years of committed leadership to the discipline where I sacrificed my time in support of the school, colleagues and the student body. In the same vein, it is symbolic of the ultimate reward of work I am doing behind the scenes for Isocarp which dates back to 2015,” Magidisha-Chipungu said.