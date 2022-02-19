SA records 2,800 new Covid-19 cases

The majority of the new cases are from Gauteng (40%), followed by the Western Cape (19%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13% of the new cases, Mpumalanga 7%, North West 6%, the Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% while the Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Northern Cape 2%.

The NICD also reported an increase of 104 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE