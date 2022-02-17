Malema: ‘If I want to sing Kill the Boer I will sing it’

The EFF leader was on the stand before the Johannesburg-based court on Wednesday where AfriForum is accusing him and his party of hate speech and of inciting violence over the singing of the controversial struggle song

EFF leader Julius Malema has indicated to the Equality Court that his party had no plans to stop singing the “Dubul’ibunu/Shoot the Boer” song as it was meant for agitation and directed at the system and not white people and farmers as claimed by AfriForum.



“The songs are not taken in a literal meaning. They are understood to be chants that get to be sung at political gatherings for agitation,” he said...