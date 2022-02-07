News

'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over AfriForum challenge to 'Kill the Boer' song

By TImes LIVE - 07 February 2022 - 19:25

A small group of EFF supporters gathered outside the Johannesburg high court on Monday as the equality court heard the continuation of the alleged hate speech matter between AfriForum and the EFF. 

AfriForum accuses the EFF of committing hate speech as leader Julius Malema and party member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continue to sing the “Kill the Boer” song. 

AfriForum is seeking an order directing the EFF and respondents in the case to pay R500,000 in damages and for the party to be directed to revise its policies and practices.

While Malema and Ndlozi were not present in court, EFF MP Marshall Dlamini told members of the media that AfriForum were wasting the party's time. 

“They say it's a hate speech case, for saying kiss the Boer, how can saying kiss the Boer be hate speech,” he says. 

The matter continues on Tuesday. 

