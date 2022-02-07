EFF denies contempt of court over song ‘Shoot the Boer’

The EFF has disputed accusations by AfriForum that its insistence on singing the anti-apartheid song “Shoot the Boer” was in contempt of court in their ongoing hate speech legal battle.

The party, its leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were on Monday dragged to the Equality Court in Johannesburg by AfriForum, which lodged a complaint of hate speech against them regarding the song.

AfriForum argued that Malema had in 2010 been found guilty of hate speech by the same court for singing the song and was barred from singing it.

Malema, however, appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) but the appeal court ordered a mediation process after the ANC and AfriForum reached a settlement before the matter was argued orally.

AfriForum has been campaigning against the singing of the song as it said it was inciting violence against white people.

While Malema and the party had changed the lyrics from "Shoot the Boer" to "Kiss the Boer", AfriForum complained about the use of hands gesturing the use of a firearm.

Representing the EFF, Adv Mfesane Ka-Siboto argued that the EFF could not be held in contempt of court as the 2010 Equality Court order was substituted with the SCA order, which called for the parties to engage in mediation, without issuing an alternative judgment.

He said the initial case won by AfriForum had no bearing on the new charges brought against the EFF in terms of contempt.

“The whole intention of the appeal was to attack the [Equality Court] judgment itself and to an extent that the appellants were not afforded that opportunity, the judgment cannot be held against them. In any event, judgments don’t bind. Orders do. So, for all intents and purposes, we are here as if nothing happened,” Ka-Siboto said.