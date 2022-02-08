News

LISTEN | Double standards of racism: We don’t see outcry when blacks incite racism, ‘kill the Boer’ court case hears

08 February 2022 - 14:13
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The second day of the AfriForum vs EFF members court case for singing “kill the Boer” resumed in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Listen:

Ernst Roets from AfriForum, author of the book Kill the Boer: Government Complicity in SA’s Brutal Farm Murders, is continuing with his testimony.

Roets said it is alarming that there is no national outcry when black people make racist comments, as opposed to when white people do so and there is outrage.

AfriForum has gone to court over the singing of the song Dubul’ ibhunu (“kill the Boer”) by EFF leader Julius Malema.

AfriForum is arguing this was hate speech.

TimesLIVE

