MPs demand answers after cops suspended over parliament blaze

MPs on the joint standing committee on finance management of parliament on Friday demanded answers after the suspension of four police officers for their role on January 2 when the parliamentary precinct was allegedly set on fire.

The first to fire a salvo was ANC MP Bheki Radebe, speaking during the sitting in which a report was presented on the role of police in providing security in the precinct.

This was a joint meeting for members of the national council of province (NCOP) and the National Assembly.

Radebe said it appeared as though the police did not play their role to protect the national key point.

“The property was not secured and this fire was not prevented. That is why we have crime detection. I think the police have violated their mandate. The precinct was only declared a national key point in 2018,” said Radebe.

The DA’s deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube asked City of Cape Town fire chief Ian Schnetler who was responsible for fire prevention measures, “which were critical in the prevention” of the fire that occurred in parliament.