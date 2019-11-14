Two Limpopo businessmen to appear in court for bribing SIU investigator over tender fraud.

Two Limpopo businessmen are expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday to face charges of corruption. The pair was arrested on Wednesday during a sting operation by the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the two suspects, aged 44 and 34, were arrested by the Hawks members on Wednesday after they bribed an SIU investigator to exclude part of the report that recommended that their company be charged criminally for corruption and further asked the SIU member to reduce the amount to be paid back.

"The finding was that the service provider should pay back R3m and face criminal charges for a tender that was not serviced although they submitted documents to the Mopani municipality for payments.