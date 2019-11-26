Boy's death, failure of R2bn project prompted water utility raid

More than 20 boxes containing evidence were seized by investigators at the Lepelle Northern Water offices in Polokwane, Limpopo, yesterday.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) raided the entity tasked with water provision to more than 50 villages in Giyani after R2bn project failed. The SIU is investigating maladministration and corruption relating to Mopani Water Intervention Project also known as Giyani project.

The project was meant to supply 55 villages in and around Giyani with water, but was incomplete after the water department failed to make payments to contractors.

Yesterday, SIU investigators spent eight hours at the utility offices searching for evidence to help in its probe.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit obtained a warrant to raid and seize documents.

"We filled over 20 boxes with documents and I hope we got what we wanted. The reason we went to court is because Lepelle was refusing to give information relating to the project," he said.

Sowetan has learnt that offices raided included the human resource, finance and that of CEO Phineas Legodi.