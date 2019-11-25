SIU raids Lepelle Northern Water offices.

Scores of Lepelle Northern Water employees were this morning barred from entering the offices as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the building.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the raid is in relation to the R2bn Giyani water project.

"We are here to look for a list of documents that will assist us in completing our investigations. We have been asking for the documents and Lepelle Northern Water has been refusing to give them to us hence we obtained a court order for raid and seizure," he said.

Kganyago added that the state water implementing agent was not cooperating with the investigation.

"Some of the senior officials even went to court in an attempt to stop the investigation," he said.