South Africa

WATCH LIVE | EFF back at Equality Court for 'Kill the Boer' case

By TIMESLIVE - 14 February 2022 - 10:25

The civil case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues at the Equality Court.

The civil case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues at the Equality Court with lawyers representing AfriForum expected to call two more witnesses to the stand.

The lobby group took the party to court over the singing of the song Shoot the Boer.

LISTEN | Double standards of racism: We don’t see outcry when blacks incite racism, ‘kill the Boer’ court case hears

The second day of the AfriForum vs EFF members court case for singing “kill the Boer” resumed in the Gauteng high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday ...
