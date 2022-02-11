Cele says he will not resign after Malema’s call for him to be axed over July unrest

Police minister Bheki Cele says he will not resign after a damning report by a task team panel which found that cabinet should take responsibility for the violence that rocked the nation in July last year.

“I am a member of the cabinet and the president is the head of the cabinet. I will follow exactly what the president will say,” said Cele on Thursday night on the sidelines of the state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall.

The police minister was responding to a call by EFF leader Julius Malema, who wanted the heads of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his police minister after a report which said the government failed to prevent and manage the civil unrest which saw large scale looting of businesses and the deaths of more than 300 people.

Ramaphosa addressed the report, which was released on Monday, during his address.

“The report paints a deeply disturbing picture of the capabilities of our security services and the structures that exist to co-ordinate their work. The report concludes that government’s initial handling of the July 2021 events was inept, police operational planning was poor, there was poor co-ordination between the state security and intelligence services, and police are not always embedded in the communities they serve.

“The expert panel found that cabinet must take overall responsibility for the events of July 2021. This is a responsibility that we acknowledge and accept,” he said.