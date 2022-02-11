‘We will not lie down and let people walk over us’: Bheki Cele
Police minister Bheki Cele had a clear instruction for law enforcement officers before the state of the nation address (Sona): “Be kind, but don’t allow anyone to walk over you.”
He addressed officers at the Cape Town City Hall before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday night.
The minister said South Africans felt unsafe and he adopted an unusual tone, urging police to be “nice and kind” while ensuring no-one walked over them as they enforced the law.
The president made the address at the Cape Town City Hall, which was declared a parliamentary precinct last month after the fire that destroyed several parliamentary buildings including the National Assembly.
Cele said police were at the precinct to protect citizens and property.
“If you order confrontation, you will get a confrontation. If you order any form of war, you will get that kind of response. We will not lie down and let people walk over us. Don’t start the war, but if anyone thinks they can do as they wish to us, remember you can enforce the law.
“This place must not fall victim as other places like parliament and some churches have,” said the minister.
Members of the EFF, including MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, clashed with police moments before the Sona, sparking fierce debate on social media.
It isn’t clear what sparked the commotion between the EFF members and police, but leader Julius Malema said the officers “just got angry” when they saw members of his party.
A video shared online showed Ndlozi walking towards the city hall while he's on his phone. A police officer stands in Ndlozi's way with his hand out and is pushed aside, leading to a scuffle between police and Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and other members of the EFF.
“What is the problem? Why are you stopping us?” EFF members can be heard asking the police officers before hurling insults.
