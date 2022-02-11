‘We will not lie down and let people walk over us’: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele had a clear instruction for law enforcement officers before the state of the nation address (Sona): “Be kind, but don’t allow anyone to walk over you.”

He addressed officers at the Cape Town City Hall before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday night.

The minister said South Africans felt unsafe and he adopted an unusual tone, urging police to be “nice and kind” while ensuring no-one walked over them as they enforced the law.

The president made the address at the Cape Town City Hall, which was declared a parliamentary precinct last month after the fire that destroyed several parliamentary buildings including the National Assembly.

Cele said police were at the precinct to protect citizens and property.