Informal businesses hit by looting can apply for Gauteng government funding

R300m set aside for relief

Informal businesses affected by the recent looting which ravaged parts of Gauteng will be able to apply for funding from the provincial government to help them get back on their feet.



This was announced by Saki Zamxaka, CEO of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP), on Tuesday during an online engagement between provincial government and black businesses in the province...