Woman claims Sefa official wanted bribe to approve funding

An entrepreneur has laid a complaint against the Small Enterprise Funding Agency (Sefa) after discovering a text message allegedly showing that an official in the entity was demanding a bribe to approve her for funding

Sefa is an agency of the department of small business development...