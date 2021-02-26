Developing small businesses crucial for SA economy: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says to achieve a successful economic reconstruction and recovery plan, SA is going to need to more effectively support the growth of vibrant and sustainable small, medium and micro enterprises and co-operatives.

“As we make the transition from relief to recovery, it is critical that we continue to provide support to enable companies to recover. We therefore set up major schemes like the credit guarantee scheme of R200bn.

“At the same time, we need to introduce new business processes, technologies and equipment to assist them to adjust to the new reality,” said Ramaphosa, who was speaking on Thursday during a virtual engagement with SMMEs and co-operatives.

In October last year Ramaphosa presented the economic reconstruction and recovery plan to the nation, which outlined the actions SA must take to rebuild the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa said a business viability scheme that will help to position SMMEs to drive economic recovery had been developed.

“I am impressed with the targeted interventions the department has extended to help enterprises in townships and rural areas. I say this advisedly because these areas have been neglected for a long time.”

He said in many developed and developing economies, SMMEs account for more than 90% of all formal businesses. They also contribute significantly to GDP and create and sustain lots of jobs in those countries.

“In SA, while 98% of formal businesses are SMMEs, they make a far smaller contribution to employment and GDP. If we are to achieve the goal of the National Development Plan for SMMEs to create at least 90% of the targeted 11 million new jobs by 2030, we need to pay far closer attention to developing small businesses,” said Ramaphosa.