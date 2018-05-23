In his latest move to clean up law enforcement agencies‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a commission of inquiry to probe governance issues at the SA Revenue Service.

Ramaphosa made the announcement in the National Assembly on Wednesday during the 2018/2019 Presidency budget vote.

“The stabilisation of the SARS has received priority attention‚ I have today signed a proclamation establishing a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance chaired by former judge Robert Nugent and assisted by Mr Michael Katz‚ Advocate Mabongi Masilo and Mr Vuyo Khahla‚” the president told MPs.

“The terms of reference will be gazetted in the coming days. We have also taken steps to address the leadership challenges at SARS‚ including the suspension of the commissioner (Tom Moyane)‚ the initiation of a process (against Moyane) and the appointment of an acting commissioner.” Ramaphosa also said he was still in the process of setting up a panel of security experts who would conduct a comprehensive review of governance issues at the State Security Agency after reports emerged that it had been plagued by serious allegations of financial mismanagement‚ corruption and abuse of power for years.

The president also told lawmakers that the Cabinet was supportive of his idea of instituting a presidential state-owned enterprise council to tighten oversight on the publicly owned companies that had thus far been embroiled in scandal‚ financial mismanagement and other governance failures.