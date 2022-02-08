British man gets 22 months in prison over global movie piracy

A British man was sentenced on Monday to a 22-month prison term after admitting involvement in a global piracy ring that caused major losses for movie and TV production studios by distributing unreleased content online.

George Bridi, a 52-year-old former disc jockey, had already spent 17-1/2 months in jail since his arrest in Cyprus over his work for the Sparks Group, which prosecutors called an international online piracy group.

Bridi pleaded guilty in November to a copyright infringement conspiracy charge.

“Infringement of US copyrights is a big problem in our economy,” US District Judge Richard Berman said. “It's doubly troubling that it can be conducted ... from outside the US”

The Manhattan judge said Bridi played an “important supervisory role” in the piracy scheme. In addition to imposing the 22-month prison term, Berman ordered the defendant to pay $120,000 in restitution.

Sparks allegedly cost studios tens of millions of dollars over nearly a decade by leaking movies and TV shows before their scheduled release dates.

Prosecutors said the group concocted bogus reasons to obtain early copies of copyrighted DVDs and Blu-ray discs from wholesale distributors.