'We have declared war on counterfeit goods,' Bheki Cele tells crime conference

Police minister Bheki Cele told hundreds of delegates at an international crime conference on Tuesday that he is "not messing around" when it comes to the scourge of counterfeit goods.

Cele delivered the opening address to 500 delegates from more than 80 countries attending the 13th International Law Enforcement Intellectual Property Crime conference being held in Cape Town.

The conference runs for two days and will "bring together police, customs, regulatory agencies and private sector IP [intellectual property] crime investigators to share and develop best practices to combat counterfeiting and piracy crimes".

"Stealing is stealing, thieves are thieves," Cele told delegates.

"The act of downloading a movie from a file sharing site may seem harmless or purchasing a cheap knockoff may seem harmless. The reality is that the accumulated economic loss can destroy small to large businesses."