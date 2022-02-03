Defence accuses cops of excluding some aspects of investigation to nail Shoba

Lawyer says police failed to verify Malephane's claims

Nthuthuko Shoba's defence counsel has cast doubt at the evidence produced by the state as it accused investigating officers of abandoning certain aspects of the investigation in their bid to nail him.



Investigating officer Sgt Mpe Teme returned to the stand for cross-examination in the high court in Johannesburg where Shoba is on trial for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice...