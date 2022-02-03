Learning institutions should be national key points

SA struggles to arrest heinous acts of killings and destruction of public property

Safety and security have become a global priority, yet nations articulate their application and significance differently. Of course, the ridiculous budgets spent on military equipment compared to that allocated to secure schools makes one wonder when shall learning environments be declared national key points given their causal relationship to economic development.



The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) advocates for a safe access to schooling environment including health-promoting conditions. Violent environments impact on human lives and constrain provisioning of quality education and excellent performance...