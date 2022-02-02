'Fabrications' and 'total collapse' of SOEs | everything you need to know about part 2 of the state capture report

The second instalment of the state capture report, which deals with corruption at state-owned entities (SOEs) Transnet and Denel, was released publicly on Tuesday.

It was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by acting chief justice and chairperson of the state capture inquiry Raymond Zondo.

The president received the first part last month. It dealt with evidence of corruption, fraud and racketeering at SAA and the SA Revenue Service (Sars), among others.

The presidency welcomed the latest report, saying it was a significant step towards ridding SA of corruption.

Here are some must-read stories about the report so far:

Malusi Gigaba knew the Guptas and did their bidding

The report said claims by former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba that he did not know the corruption-accused Gupta brothers must be dismissed.

Zondo said the former minister's relationship with the Guptas dates back to the early 2000s, during his tenure as ANC Youth League leader.

He also allegedly used his position to appoint Gupta associates to key positions at government owned companies including Transnet.