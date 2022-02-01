Zondo recommends four Gupta associates be charged for corruption

Former minister Malusi Gigaba, ex-Transnet bosses Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh must be criminally investigated for corruption and racketeering in relation to payments they allegedly received from the Gupta family enterprise.

This is one of the recommendations from the state Capture commission, which found that the men lied in their various testimonies to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The Commission of Inquiry into state Capture has found that Gigaba, Molefe and Siyabonga Gama told falsehoods, lacked credibility or lied during their testimonies.

The second part of the report which was handed over to presidency director-general Phindile Baleni yesterday afternoon found that Molefe, Gama and Singh were the “architects of state capture” at Transnet.

The commission's chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo concluded that Gigaba, Singh, Molefe and Gama had collected bribes in bags from the Gupta compound in Saxonwold as per the testimony of three witnesses who served as their protectors or drivers at the height of state capture.

Zondo recommended that Gigaba be investigated for possible corruption and racketeering in connection with cash payments he received between 2010 and 2018 from the Gupta home in Saxonwold.

According to Zondo, former Transnet and Eskom CEO, Molefe with his colleagues, former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh and former Transnet CEO Gama should also pursued for criminal prosecution.