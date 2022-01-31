Spare Zuma from merry-go-round of judicial buck passing, legal team urges judge

But Mpofu said this is not so.

“The cases are replete with references to the fact that it is not in the interests of justice to submit an accused to the strain and expense of a trial if it can be avoided by allowing an appeal out of the ordinary sequence.

“All those cases aside, when it comes to former president Zuma, he must be put to that strain, an old person must sit here for six months going through a trial which might be of academic use, because he can only complain about advocate Downer in six, 12 or 18 months' time. How can that be in the interests of justice? Justice for whom?

“The bottom line is that it is not in the interests of justice to submit him [Zuma], or anyone for that matter, to a lengthy trial which may come to zero. It would be the greatest form of injustice.”

Earlier Mpofu submitted Zuma was being “treated differently” from others and, in some instances, with unseemly haste.

In a reference to a technical issue regarding a directive issued by Koen regarding filing of papers, Mpofu said this “unheard of procedure” had unsettled his client because of the way he had been treated previously.

In a reference to the Constitutional Court sentencing him in June last year to serve 15 months in prison for contempt of its ruling that he must give evidence at the state capture inquiry, Mpofu said: “He is the only person who has had to spend time in a prison cell without cross-examining anybody. It was a unique situation designed just for him.