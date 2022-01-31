KZN mom sentenced to 20 years for ordering insurance hit on son

Pietermaritzburg mother Ziningi Jane Nzama, 49, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the murder of her 20-year-old son and insurance fraud in April last year.

KwaZulu-Natal police said Nzama was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday after she pleaded guilty to the charges on January 24.

Asanda Kwanda Nzama’s body was found inside a house at Esikhelekehleni in Inchanga with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police investigations revealed he was killed for insurance policies on his life taken out by his mother. She was arrested on December 11.

Two other accused, Simphiwe Silangwe, 29, and Mthokoziseni Majozi, 49, were arrested for murder and fraud.

Silangwe and Majozi were remanded until their next court appearance in February.

TimesLIVE