North West pensioner and five-year-old child found brutally murdered

“A few moments later, the son allegedly received a text message from his mother’s phone informing him he can come to collect money at about 9am. At about 9.22am, the son went to her house and found the lounge window broken. On entering, he allegedly found his mother’s body in the lounge with a multiple stab wounds and a rope around her neck”

The five-year-old child had been drowned in a bucket of water in the kitchen.

The two were certified dead.

Tselanyane said the motive for the murders was not immediately clear. No arrests have been made.

Police were calling for anyone with information to contact them.

TimesLIVE