Eastern Cape Cogta MEC & ANC condemn violent treatment of Amathole councillor

Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha has condemned an incident in which a councillor from Amathole district municipality was dragged from her office.

Nanziwe Rulashe was captured on video being pulled, kicking and screaming, from her office by armed men.

Five people have been arrested, including the district’s two security personnel.

Videos of the attack had circulated widely on social media by Monday afternoon. Rulashe said the incident took place moments after a heated strategic planning meeting at their offices. She was ordered to vacate her office by two men and a woman. She refused and was forcefully removed. Two security guards were seen later in the footage.