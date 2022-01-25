Amathole municipality suspends head of security after assault on councillor

The Amathole district municipality says it has suspended its head of security pending the finalisation of an investigation after the assault of a councillor at its head office on Monday.

Mayor Nceba Ndikinda said council leadership had seen a video in which security officials were seen dragging Nanziwe Rulashe, a member of the mayoral committee, in an “inhumane and barbaric manner”.

“We have requested the security company that provides services to the municipality to act against the security officials responsible for the unfortunate act of violence and to provide us with a report regarding remedial actions taken,” Ndikinda said.

Ndikinda said the municipality has the names of the security personnel involved and will ensure they never work in any of the district municipality's buildings.

“This embarrassing and unfortunate event happened when the political leadership of the municipality and the municipal manager were engaged in council business in Mnquma and Mbhashe local municipalities, where the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation was doing its oversight work on water infrastructure projects,” the mayor said.

Ndikinda said the district municipality had decided to institute a detailed investigation with the view to uncovering all the facts.

“We are aware that four officials have been arrested and appeared in the East London magistrate's court today. We are fully alive to the trauma that has been caused to councillor Rulashe and will provide her with the necessary professional support through a counsellor.”

The mayor said the municipality had written to the municipal manager and all officials who were close to the activities to provide a report by the close of business on Tuesday.

“We have also written to the members of the mayoral committee who were present to provide us with a briefing within 24 hours. This will allow us to get to the bottom of the matter, while it proceeds in the courts.”

Ndikinda said the district municipality’s most sincere apologies go to Rulashe, her friends and her family.

“We also want to apologise to the women of our country and everyone who has been pained by this unfortunate act of violence meted on a woman.

“We regret the incident and promise the people of Amathole that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served accordingly.”

TimesLIVE