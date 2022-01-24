News

Armed 'guards' assault and drag Eastern Cape councillor out of offices

By DispatchLIVE - 24 January 2022 - 21:10
ADM councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was assaulted and dragged, kicking and screaming, from her office by armed men. Five people have been arrested, including the district’s two security personnel.
An Amathole district municipality councillor has opened a case of assault after a violent altercation at work on Monday morning.

Nanziwe Rulashe was assaulted and dragged, kicking and screaming, from her office by armed men. Five people have been arrested, including the district’s two security personnel.

Videos of the attack had circulated widely on social media by Monday afternoon. Rulashe said the incident took place moments after a heated strategic planning meeting at their offices.

ANC Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntutu said: “We saw the video and we condemned this gender-based violence against women. The security guards could have handled this matter differently.”

