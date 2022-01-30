Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has 'no regrets' despite threats

Controversial ANC MP Mervyn Dirks says he has no regrets over his decision to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to account in parliament for remarks he allegedly made in a leaked audio clip about the misuse of public funds for internal party leadership campaigns in 2017.

This, says Dirks, is despite him now receiving threatening messages.

Dirks, who has since been put on precautionary suspension and is facing disciplinary action, says he is encouraged by the role of the media after parliament’s watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), wrote to Ramaphosa requesting information about alleged misuse of public funds for party political purposes.

“I wish to emphasise that I do not regret the action I took weeks ago. I am encouraging the media to vigorously analyse and report on the work of parliament, the executive and judiciary without fear or favour. Importantly, the media must continue to hold these important arms of the state accountable,” he said.

Dirks has also lodged an official complaint with the public protector.

“I am nursing a hope that the public protector will investigate this matter without fear or favour,” he said.

Public protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed receiving a complaint that Ramaphosa has allegedly breached the executive code of ethics.