Can we expect load-shedding in 2022? Eskom CEO says it's likely

Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter has warned of a dark year ahead due to “necessary” load-shedding.

On Thursday the embattled power utility announced that major projects and outages are going to be undertaken this year and will increase the risk of load-shedding.

This comes after Eskom confirmed the replacement of steam generators at the Koeberg nuclear power station is set to cost R20bn.

De Ruyter said load-shedding outages were necessary interventions that will deliver long-term benefits and the security of energy supply.

“Despite our good performance in recent weeks, particularly over the festive season, surpassing that of the previous quarter and the same period in 2020, much needs to be done for Eskom to achieve operational sustainability and ensure energy security for SA,” he said.